Tackling business questions creatively

A creative yet business-like space above Corner Drug is part of Red Wing Innovation Incubator’s success plan.

Artists and other creative people are invited to participate in “Red Wing Work of Art” during September. Organizers from Red Wing Innovation Incubator describe it as a “business boot camp” spread over four weekends.

“Work of Art” is a series of educational workshops designed to provide artists and others engaged in creative ventures with tools and knowledge to succeed in the competitive creative economy.

“We have a number of people signed up thus far from a wide range of artistic disciplines, from writers to musicians to publishers to artists to performers to artisans,” said Cynthia Weitzel, a visual artist and member of the RWii team.

And they are not all seasoned professionals, she added. The early registrants also include a couple of high school students who got involved through Red Wing’s ArtReach program plus some emerging “creatives.”

Professionals from Springboard for the Arts in St. Paul will teach the workshops at various Red Wing locations. The 12 sessions will be Friday nights and Saturdays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 1. Cost for the entire series is $150.

Many artists in the region have plenty of talent but lack business savvy, incubator spokesman John Becker said. “They rely on their skills to sell their art.”

Tackling their need for practical business education seemed a good fit for the innovation incubator, Becker said. He and Weitzel began exploring classes to give local artists that education.

What they discovered was a ready-made set of programs designed to do exactly what they envisioned. “Springboard had the exact program, a complete package,” Becker said.

The nonprofit group Springboard has been teaching the business of art for several years, usually one class at a time in the Metro area. The Red Wing group proposed a different type of collaboration: a series of 12 workshops spread over four weekends in Red Wing.

As an all-volunteer group working on what they admit is a “shoestring budget,” the RWii team went in search of financial support.

They found it in the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Blandin Foundation, Red Wing Area Fund and an anonymous donor. Because RWii doesn’t yet have its 501(c)3 designation, the group partnered with the nonprofit ArtReach as fiscal agent.

Springboard for the Arts and the incubator came up with Red Wing Work of Art. Springboard is providing the instructors and curriculum, and RWii is supplying the venues — several of the community’s “creative assets” — and social activities.

It was important to incorporate fun and “tasty things” into the plan, incubator team member Carol Duff pointed out. People will come not just to learn practical skills, but to also develop their networks of creative people and to help the creative environment grow.

Part of the concept, said team member John Anderes, “is to bring together people who can bounce ideas off each other.”

“It will help them create a future for themselves,” Duff added. Among other improvements, “They may be more confident in applying for grants.”

Team member Kent Laugen agreed, pointing out they will be better prepared to seek grants and other resources. A key difference with the Springboard workshops, Laugen noted, is that they are “by creatives for creatives, as opposed to business school instructors” trying to teach artists.

The sessions will not be specific to any single field, Becker said. “(Artists) should be able to leverage” whatever is taught and apply it to their areas of creativity.

There will be step-by-step guides, tips, best practices, case studies, hands-on exercises, checklists, worksheets and videos.

Details about the workshops and the people who will be teaching them can be found on the rwii.org website under “Work of Art.”

Participants are required to sign up for the entire series of workshops, which add up to 30 hours for the $150 charge, but the incubator team is offering scholarships and housing assistance.

“Several partial (half) scholarships are available,” Becker said.

Local individuals also have come forward to be “guest room hosts” for people from outside Red Wing so they don’t have to worry about hotel costs.

Incubator members also noted that, to accommodate artists who cannot devote an entire month of weekends to workshops, they will allow a couple to “split” the sessions. Often a spouse will serve as business manager to an artist, Becker said, so both can benefit from participating.

American Sign Language interpreters will be available throughout, Weitzel noted; she is a deaf artist.

The RWii team plans to continue offering business education for artists. Becker explained that the first series of workshops also will serve as training for local artists who will become teachers for future Work of Art sessions. The next series may come as soon as this winter.

Anyone interested in attending the workshops should go online to www.RWii.org; seating is limited. People can register online for an additional $9.24 fee.

For more information, call Becker at 651-380-1501 or e-mail jbecker@e-arts.com.

Work of Art schedule

Who: RW Innovation Incubator

and Springboard for the Arts

What: Red Wing Work of Art

When: Fridays/Saturdays Sept. 9-Oct. 1

Where: Venues around Red Wing

How much: $150

More info: jbecker@e-arts.com or 651-380-1501

Sept. 9 — 6-8:30 p.m., “Career Planning” at Mandy’s Coffee and Café; 8:30-11 p.m., social activities and open house at Red Wing Innovation Incubator

Sept. 10 — 9-11:30 a.m., “Time Management”; 1-3:30 p.m., “Portfolio Kit,” both at Sheldon Theatre.

Sept. 16 — 6-8:30 p.m., “Marketing”; 8:30-11 p.m., square dance and live music, both at Hobgoblin Music.

Sept. 17 — 9-11:30 a.m., “Promotions”; 1-3:30 p.m., “Social Media,” both at Hobgoblin Music.

Sept. 23 — 6-8:30 p.m., “Pricing,” 8:30-11 p.m., pizza party, both at Anderson Center.

Sept. 24 — 9-11:30 a.m., “Record-Keeping”; 1-3:30 p.m., “Legal Considerations,” both at Anderson Center.

Sept. 30 — 6-8:30 p.m., “Funding” at Indigo Room; 8:30-11 p.m., BBQ and live music at Red Wing Framing.

Oct. 1 — 9-11:30 a.m., “Grant Writing”; 1-3:30 p.m., “Business Plan Essentials”; 3 p.m., Red Wing Work of Art cohort graduation, all at Indigo Room.