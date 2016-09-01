H.H. Limbert (left), master pipe-thrower for the Red Wing Sewer Co., and his son, fellow pipe-thrower Harry pose with two men identified as Shorty (right) and Emil, along with baby Jane Anne. This photograph was among the family documents Nancy Connolly provided for archival at the Pottery Museum of Red Wing. (photo courtesy of the Pottery Museum of Red Wing)

The Red Wing Pottery Museum’s collection of tree trunks — heavy, clay sewer pipes fashioned into stumps, complete with bark and knots — gained a new piece last week.

The newest addition to the museum’s huddle of stumps made its way back to Red Wing when Brainerd, Minn., resident Nancy Connolly loaded it into the bed of her pickup and headed back to her hometown. The stump is one of several crafted by her grandfather, Harry Limbert, a Red Wing native who wore many hats during his working career.

Connolly recalls her grandfather making a living as a bartender, a worker in an ice plant and grocery store owner, which she said was a particularly challenging job marked with unpaid credit from striking tannery employees.

His most indispensible role in his rotation of occupations, however, was throwing pipes for the Red Wing Sewer Pipe Co. Having mastered the careful art of attaching smaller “branches” to the pipes, every pipe Harry threw emerged from the kiln with the branches still intact, she said.

The only other employee of the factory to accomplish such a feat was Harry’s father, who came to Red Wing from Ohio when the sewer pipe company issued a call for skilled workers to make reliable equipment. He trained his son in his unique skillset.

The father-son pipe-throwing duo aren’t the only members of Connolly’s family deeply rooted in the area’s pottery. Her cousin, David Hutchison, is the son of former Red Wing Pottery mold maker Russell Teddy Hutchison. For 38 years, the elder Hutchison brought to life drawings by the company’s designers through his models and cases for the molds.

David Hutchison explained that the tree stumps formed out of the pipes are considered “lunch hour” pieces — work that factory employees would create during their free time.

Though pieces like the trunks typically never saw commercial sale, the trunks were sometimes used as headstones in local cemeteries.

“If you go up to Oakwood Cemetery, you’re going to see all types of sewer pipe grave stones,” Hutchison said. “It’s durable and they didn’t get around to the mowing like they do now, so you could put the sewer pipe urns up there and plant your flowers right in the pipe urns.”

Though the Red Wing Sewer Pipe Co. factory closed in the 1960s, Connolly was inspired to donate the tree trunk pipe sculpture from her garden when she visited the museum and saw several others like it.

To mark the occasion and preserve her family’s memories, Michelle Weisen, archivist with the museum, filmed her interview with Connolly and her parents for the museum’s records.

“It’s a living legacy now, it will go on forever,” Connolly said. “Their work is still alive, and they can be remembered.”

Weisen will offer other families the opportunity to consolidate their family memories at the museum’s monthly photo identification sessions starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Families of former pottery employees are invited to join staff for coffee and refreshments as they help identify photos in the museum’s archives.

Weisen also encourages attendees to bring any materials that might pertain to the pottery’s history, including photos, documents, check stubs, bills and health insurance forms — all of which become more rare as time progresses.

“What’s happening is kids come in and don’t have time when they’re taking care of their parents’ stuff,” she said. “Here, the kids don’t throw the pottery, but they sure throw the documents.”

These photos and documents help museum staff illustrate the history of Red Wing’s pottery industry.

“Those documents and photo identifications help bring the museum to life,” said Museum Manager Robin Wipperling. “Every time I bring people through the museum, we’ve always said it’s so much more about the people than the pieces you’re looking at.”