Kicking cancer since 1993

Made up almost entirely of cancer survivors, Kancer Kickers is a source of inspiration and friendship for its members, said Pam Hallahan, team captain of Kancer Kickers 1. She founded the team in 1993 after her own bout with cancer. The team's popularity required the creation of the Kancer Kickers 2 a year later.

"Some of these people I only see this time of year, so it's good to see them and their families," she said.

Hallahan was inspired to start Kancer Kickers by a Vasa Children's Home team, where she worked, as well as seeing a young child with cancer serve one year as the Mississippi Shuffle honorary chairperson.

Together the Kancer Kicker teams raised more than $6,800 for cancer research in this year's Mississippi Shuffle, with Kancer Kickers 2 bringing in the lion's share.

So are the teams competitive when it comes to fundraising?

"We encourage one another, but there's no rivalry," said Ellie Tiedemann, captain of Kancer Kickers 2.

"This is just something we all look forward to," she added. "It's a time of encouragement and celebration."

Both captains said they hope to be back again in 2018.

Fundraising results for the 2017 Mississippi Shuffle are available on the American Cancer Society website at https://goo.gl/3rynKT.