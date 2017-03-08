Learn to use Ancestry.com

Cost is $15. Enroll through Red Wing Community Education at www.rwps.org.

Ancestry.com has become the launching point for hundreds of genealogy projects across the country. Countless individuals have been able to trace their family history, find distant relatives and piece together their family tree using Ancestry.com. In this workshop, learn how to navigate the site and hear tips on how to find the information you need to complete your own project.

This class will be hands-on and each participant will get the chance to perform their own search. Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet to the class. If anyone has their own Ancestry.com account, they will be able to log on using the Historical Society's computers.

For more information, visit www.goodhuecountyhistory.org.