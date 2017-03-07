Flexible spending account deadline nears

For many, that means rushing to the store to stock up on sunscreen or reading glasses, but making the most of your FSA dollars doesn't have to be that complicated.

Here are a few tips to make your life easier as the deadline looms.

• Know what's eligible. Unless it's your job to keep track, it's nearly impossible to know everything that is eligible for FSA reimbursement. That makes a tool like FSAStore.com's searchable online eligibility list especially valuable this time of year. The list helps consumers figure out what expenses are covered, what requires a prescription, and what is not eligible.

Here are three less common FSA-eligible expenses you might want to consider before the money in your account is gone for good.

• Travel. You can't use your FSA funds for a cruise to the Bahamas, but you can make yourself more comfortable if you go. Sea sickness patches, sunscreen and lip balm are all FSA-eligible expenses. You don't have to go that far to use your FSA funds, though. If you have travel expenses related to seeking medical care, they are eligible for reimbursement, too. That includes airfare if you're traveling to receive treatment, but also bus fare, car rental and any gas costs you incur driving to the doctor.

• Pill management. If you need boxes to organize your pills, clocks to remind you to take them or cutters to divide one pill into two, it's all eligible for FSA reimbursement. FSAStore.com has a large selection of all three.

• Emergency heart health. Automated external defibrillators are popping up in more places and have provided life-saving assistance on more than one occasion. An AED probably isn't a necessity for every household, but if you need one, and if you have an especially large FSA balance, you can get reimbursed for the cost.

• Don't lose out. The biggest advantage of an FSA is that it allows pre-tax savings for medical expenses. But thinking ahead doesn't do any good if the money never gets spent. That's why it's important to take advantage of opportunities now before the grace period ends and money is forfeited.