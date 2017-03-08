Spotlight: St. John's School

Arranged by Ruth Artman and John Jacobson, "It's a Small World" tells the story of a large group of students and a travel agent who want to go on a class trip but can't decide where to go. The travel agent and international experts are willing and eager to help this class out.

St. John's invited the public to come take a trip with these travel experts and students as they tour around the world.

Tickets are free and can be reserved by stopping into St. John's School, 421 East Ave., or calling the school office at 651-388-2611.