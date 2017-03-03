Tom Paxton and The Don Juans

After 56 years of performing around the world and writing and recording innumerable songs and recordings, Tom Paxton has found yet another outlet for his creativity; he has joined his friends and song-writing colleagues Jon Vezner and Don Henry —— known collectively as The Don Juans —— in a writing and performing experience calculated to keep them too busy to get into trouble. Within days of writing and playing together, they knew they were onto something. Now they're taking it on the road! A trembling world awaits the results.

Grammy award-winning songwriter, Nashville-based Jon Vezner is a tunesmith of rare sensitivity and dry wit. His catalogue of recorded songs, topped by the poignant "Where've You Been," reflects his straight-to-the-heart sensibility and emotional awareness. Vezner weaves the particulars of his own feelings with the lives of people he has known into universal themes that deeply touch listeners' emotions.

The wit and wisdom of Don Henry's songs are widely renowned whether it's campfire favorites, the hilarious "B.F.D." and the biker lullaby "Harley," to the wonderfully poignant tribute to Martin Luther King "Beautiful Fool," and of course his Grammy Award winning country classic "Where've You Been." At Don's shows, you'll easily spot those who have yet to hear his songs. Upon first experiencing them, the listener is often moved to laughter or tears, sometimes both at the same time! And everyone leaves humming, because Don Henry songs stay with you.

Collectively, their songs have been covered by: Harry Belafonte, John Mellencamp, Miranda Lambert, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Nancy Griffith, Judy Collins, Pete Seeger, Janis Ian, Kathy Mattea, John Denver, Faith Hill, B.J. Thomas, Blake Shelton, Peter, Paul & Mary and Bob Dylan... just to name a few!

Tickets are $34 in advance, $38 day of show. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to Crossings at 320 East Avenue in Zumbrota.