March offers photo ops for Revoir competition

Museum Director Mike Wilson organized the competition last year in honor of the late Phil Revoir, a photographer and photo collector known for his passion for Red Wing.

Entries will be accepted in August. Photos are preferred to be dropped off at the museum in 8.5-by-10-inch matted copies.

Photos will be displayed in the museum until River City Days, when the winner is announced. The winner's name will be engraved on a plaque at the museum.

"We're going to get the barge industry involved and whatever company boat is picked, we'll send them a copy of the photo recognizing the photographer," Wilson said.

To offer an unbiased critique, the photos will be judged by visitors to the museum, including riverboat passengers.

More information is available at www.redwingmarinemuseum.com.