Falls and pressure ulcers were the most common events, accounting for more than 60 percent of all reported incidents, according to the Minnesota Department of Health report. The number fall-related deaths in Minnesota hospitals was the lowest since 2011.

Minnesota law requires licensed hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to report adverse health events. Facilities must conduct a review to determine the root cause of each event and form a corrective action plan. Federally licensed hospitals such as those operated by the Veteran's Administration or Indian Health Service are not covered by the law.

The report can be viewed online at www.health.state.mn.us/patientsafety/adverseselect.cfm.

---

Early, late OB/GYN appointments offered in Red Wing

Beginning March 1, patients at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing can schedule visits with their OB/GYN team outside of traditional daytime business hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, according to a news release. "As a working woman and mother, having the option to schedule an early morning or late afternoon appointment is so important," said Dr. Seanna Thompson, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing and Zumbrota. "We are excited to be able to offer more convenient appointment times for our patients."

OB/GYN services include annual exams, prenatal and postnatal care, adolescent gynecology, family planning and preventative health care. To schedule an OB/GYN appointment, call 651-267-5000 or go to mayoclinichealthsystem.org and click on Patient Online Services.

---

Wisconsin hit hard by flu bug; not too late for vaccination

There were nearly a thousand confirmed cases of influenza and hundreds of hospitalizations in Wisconsin this flu season, according to a Feb. 22 news release by the Department of Health Services. There were 176 cases during the same period last year.

"At this point, the number of flu cases in Wisconsin has already exceeded the number of cases at the peak of flu season last year," State Health Officer Karen McKeown said. "The flu can be especially harmful for children and people over 65, as well as those with other health problems. We recommend those who have yet to get a flu shot to get one now and to follow common sense practices to avoid spreading viruses." Tips to avoid contracting the flu bug:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your upper sleeve, and try to avoid touching your face with your hand. If you use a tissue, throw it away after one use.

• Use your own drinking cups and straws.

• Avoid being exposed to people who are sick.

• Eat nutritious meals, get plenty of rest and do not smoke.

• Frequently clean commonly touched surfaces such as doorknobs, telephones and faucets.

• If you become sick, stay home, rest, drink plenty of liquids and avoid using alcohol and tobacco.