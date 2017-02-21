RWAA issues call for 'Greenery' entries

The exhibition is open to members and non-members of RWAA but is limited to residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The art will be juried by Christopher Atkins, curator of exhibitions and public programs at the Minnesota Museum of American Art. The show will be March 17 through May 7 at the Depot Gallery, 418 Levee St.

All themes and styles will be considered. Artists may submit work in the following media: painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, fibers, book arts and mixed media. Work must be original format only and have been created in the last 18 months. Artwork must be installation-ready. All 2D work must be appropriately framed and may be no larger than 40 inches on the longest side. All 3D work must be able to fit through a standard door frame.

There is no entry or participation fee. Selected artists will be responsible for all shipping costs, delivery and pickup. Artists will receive a confirmation email upon receipt of submission. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., Feb. 28.

At this time RWAA offers no insurance coverage for art works displayed.