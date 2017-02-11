Faith briefs for Feb. 11

Tickets are $7 in advance, $8 at the door. Children, 6-10 years old, eat for $4.50. Children 5 and under eat for free.

St. Pius V Catholic Church in Cannon Falls, will celebrate a Grandparents Mass Feb. 12. The Knights of Columbus will serve pancakes and confirmation students will be the servers.

Covenants to help with meal at Methodist Church

The Community Meal/Sunday Supper will be served at 5 p.m. Feb. 12, at First United Methodist Church. First Covenant Church will provide the servers.

The free meal open to all.

Climate trip talk set

Mindy Ahler will talk about her climate ride at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at First Lutheran Church. Discussion will follow.

Interfaith group helps others

Faith in Action in Red Wing is an interfaith volunteer program serving seniors and those in distressed circumstances. The organization's goal is to help individuals in the community remain independent.

All services are provided by caring volunteers, with no charge to the recipient. Services include local transportation, friendly visiting, library books, respite care and caregiver support group. The only out-of-town transportation offered is for radiation treatments.

For information, visit www.faithinactionredwing.org or call 651-327-2400.

Library books can be delivered

In cooperation with the Red Wing Public Library, Faith in Action volunteers are matched with individuals unable to get to the library. The volunteers will pick-out books, deliver to an individual, and then return them through the Book House Call program. Timing is arranged with the receivers and the volunteers. For information, call 651-327-2400.

Take the Road to Recovery

Faith in Action offers the Road to Recovery program. This is the only out-of-town transportation service provided by Faith in Action in Red Wing and is for individuals receiving radiation treatments for cancer.

The office coordinates with family, church and public health in assuring the patient has adequate transportation from Red Wing to treatment at Minneapolis or Rochester. For information, call 651-327-2400.

Share events taking place

Area churches are welcome to contribute items to the briefs, which run every weekend on the Religion page.

