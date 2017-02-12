History Break to feature Red Wing author
Goodhue County Historical Society will host the presentation "The Nonpartisan League in a Politically and Ethnically Divided Goodhue County, 1917" at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Author and historian Fredrick Johnson will be part of the monthly History Break series. Johnson, a Red Wing native and author of six critically praised books about Minnesota history, will speak about Minnesota history and the county's 1917 divide and his forthcoming work on the topic.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch with them to enjoy during the presentation. For more information, visit www.goodhuecountyhistory.org.