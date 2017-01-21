Styx to perform at Treasure Island

In order to achieve a collectively mutual goal of live excellence, a band must have a time-tested arsenal of material, and Styx draws from over four decades of chart topping hits. They became the first band to score four triple-platinum albums in a row with: "The Grand Illusion," "Pieces of Eight," "Cornerstone" and "Paradise Theater."

Don't miss the chance to hear hits such as "Come Sail Away," "The Best of Times," "Too Much Time on my Hands," "Mr. Roboto" or the love ballads, "Lady" and "Babe."

Tickets are $43, $53 and $63 each. For tickets visit www.Ticketmaster.com or come to the Island Box Office to purchase your seats.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Must be 16 years of age or older to attend. Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.