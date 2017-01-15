Wedding: Blessinger-Knudsen

Emily is the daughter of Jim and Kathy Blessinger of Red Wing. Jack is the son Clark and Becca Knudsen, also of Red Wing.

Maid of honor was Amanda Kelly of Red Wing. Best man was Bob Knudsen, brother of the groom, of Red Wing.

Emily holds a master's degree in education from the University of Minnesota and is a fifth-grade teacher at Cowern Elementary in North St. Paul.

Jack holds a bachelor's degree in business and marketing from the University of St. Thomas and is co-owner/CEO at Flight Creative Media in Minneapolis.

They live in Minneapolis.