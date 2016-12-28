The essentials for a winter driving survival kit

Keeping some food and utility items in a vehicle can be lifesaving in an emergency, according to ReadyWisconsin, an initiative of the state's Emergency Management department.

"If you slide off into a ditch and are stranded during a storm, food and other items in your kit could help keep you and your family safe until emergency help arrives," Wisconsin Adjutant General Don Dunbar said in a news release.

Suggested items for a winter driving survival kit include:

•Shovel

•Windshield scraper

•Flashlight with extra batteries

•Battery-powered radio

•Water

•Snack foods such as raisins, energy bars and mini candy bars

•Matches and small candles

•Red bandana or cloth to signal help

•Whistle

•Car phone charger

More suggestions can be found at readywisconsin.wi.gov/winter/HowToMakeAKit.asp.

ReadyWisconsin suggests storing items in the passenger compartment in case the vehicle's trunk is inaccessible.

Survival tips

Minnesota Department of Public Safety warns of the effect cold weather can have on vehicles such as reducing the effectiveness of batteries by 50 percent or more. Should drivers and passengers get stranded in a vehicle during winter conditions, the department offers the following survival tips:

•Prepare ahead of travel by ensuring the vehicle is in good condition and the gas tank is at least half full.

•Stay in the vehicle and avoid venturing outside.

•Avoid shoveling snow or repositioning the vehicle, which can risk overexertion, injury or heart attack.

•Do not continue to run the engine unless it is determined the exhaust pipe is free of snow — wet or wind-driven snow can plug exhaust systems and cause a deadly buildup of carbon monoxide gas.

•If leaving a vehicle is unavoidable, write name, address, phone number and destination and place it inside the front windshield for someone to see.