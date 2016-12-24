Davina returns with new jazz, blues tunes

"I'm excited about it," she said. The quintet will present an "Almost New Year's Eve Celebration" 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Sheldon Theatre.

Davina was first introduced to the historic theater years ago.

She had moved to Minneapolis from Key West, Fla., and was just building her career as a jazz/blues singer when the Lamont Cranston Band invited her to sing with them for an on-stage dance concert in Red Wing. Several years passed before she returned, not as a guest singer but as the lead singer/pianist for Davina and the Vagabonds, which formed in 2006.

Most Red Wing area fans know her from her performances at the Central Park Bandshell. The quintet made a lasting impression on the crowd at the 2013 Rolling River Music Festival, where they shared the stage with The Lovin' Spoonful. They returned to Central Park a few years later, and also have appeared at Falconer Vineyards and at Crossings at Carnegie in Zumbrota.

Each site appeals to her — Red Wing for its amazing, music-loving audiences; Falconer's for its great pizza; Crossings for its eclectic shopping. But appearing on the Sheldon stage will be special for her.

"I'm a sucker for historic theaters," she said. "I think in a past life I was a vaudevillian" who traveled from stage to stage. "I am at home in the past."

Davina and the Vagabonds are known for keeping the sounds of the 1930s alive in the New Orleans jazz and blues they perform in a 21st century style. In addition to her vocals and piano, the band features a standup bass, trumpet, trombone and drums.

Sheldon officials described the group as being "filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill, and tender gospel passages." Concerts are built on 100 years of Americana music and Davina's original songs — "edgy nostalgia for older generations and fresh new music to younger ears," spokesmen said. Live shows are high-energy, they added, with "level 'A' musicianship, sharp-dressed professionalism and commanding stage presence."

Davina and the Vagabonds have built a solid reputation in the Twin Cities and on the road. They travel widely throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. The quintet released its third album earlier this year. It's titled "Nicollet and Tenth," which is also the address of the Dakota Jazz Club.

"It's our musical home," she said, so the club was an obvious choice when they were encouraged to record a live album. This has been a special year in other ways, as well. "In September, we signed with Red House Records," Davina said. "From the beginning of my career, I have dreamed of being a part of their roster ... I'm really lucky." She's in the process of writing and recording new songs for her first Red House album.

Three songs she has completed will be part of the play list at the Sheldon.

"Personally," Davina said, "I'm always trying to find a balance." She dreams of being the best she can be in a creative sense, and at the same time being a good businesswoman.

Does she think of 2016 as a dream-come-true year?

"It's been a long and slow process for me," Davina said. "You want it to happen quickly." Instead, she explained, "you reach a point where people start noticing."

That's been happening this past year. But 2017 holds promise as well. She will be married in April. "It's been one heck of a year," she said. "I'm treating the Sheldon as celebrating the beauty of 2016 and letting loose of all of it ... I guess the theme would be 'working 2016 out of my hair.' I'm giving 2016 a hug and a kick in the butt before welcoming in the New Year Dec. 31 at the Dakota Jazz Club."

Dan Newton's Café Accordion will perform an opening set at the Sheldon concert. Tickets are $18 to $30. For reservations, call 651-388-8700 or go online to www.sheldontheatre.org.

