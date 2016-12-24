RATT and Great White to rock The Island

RATT helped pioneer Hollywood's legendary hard rock sound and scene and are true rock legends. Since 1983, the band has sold in excess of 15 million albums in the United States alone. Their first four records went multi-platinum.

The band released their self-titled first album independently in 1983 and never looked back. Their first major label release, "Out of the Cellar," a multi-platinum breakthrough, was followed by more platinum smashes including: "Invasion of Your Privacy," "Dancin' Undercover" and "Reach for the Sky."

RATT became mainstays on the radio with songs like the blockbuster anthem, "Round and Round," "Wanted Man," and "Lay it Down."

Since 1982, Great White has captivated audiences worldwide with crushing blues-based guitar riffs and swagger that invokes an emotional high for anyone that listens. Best known for their Grammy-nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, "Once Bitten Twice Shy," Great White has sold over 10 million albums including two platinum albums.

This is your chance to hear two epic rock bands all in one night.

Tickets are on sale now for $31, $41 and $51 each. For tickets visit www.Ticketmaster.com or come to the Island Box Office. The show begins at 8 p.m. Must be 16 years of age or older to attend. Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.