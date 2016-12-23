100/100/ART: Good things come in small packages

For the exhibit, artists were challenged to create works of art that are under 100-square-inches and will sell for less than $100. The exhibit contains a wide variety of media: oil, acrylic, watercolor, collagraph, botanical printmaking, etching, woodcut, altered photographs, collage, ceramics and sculpture. The subjects treated vary even more widely.

At Crossings' "Greet the New Year with Creativity," not only will the public have a chance to see the art, talk with the artists and buy affordable art, but also enjoy live music, poetry-flash art, prayer-flag making and other activities.

Wine, appetizers and desserts will be served.

The exhibit, reception and New Year's celebration all are free and open to the public.

People also may view the exhibit during regular hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Crossings is located at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota. Learn more at www.crossingsatcarnegie.com.