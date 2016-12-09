December Weed of the Month: Japanese barberry

Japanese barberry was initially introduced to the United States as an ornamental and landscape plant. Since the 1980s, it has been found naturalizing in wooded areas. The shrubs grow equally well in full sun or deep shade. Deer do not eat it due to its sharp spines, but birds ingest the fruit, thereby facilitating its spread. Barberries have the ability to change the soil chemistry beneath the plant, making the site more favorable for further infestation. Thanks to its ability to root from stems, Japanese barberry can form thick, impenetrable thickets.

Fall is a good time to look for and treat Japanese barberry in natural areas. Like a lot of invasive shrubs, it will hold onto its leaves in fall longer than native species. Management techniques include:

• Cutting, pulling or digging small infestations. When disposing of plants, make sure the roots are exposed and will dry out, to prevent them from re-rooting. You can also bag or burn the removed plants.

• Foliar herbicide application is an effective, but often expensive, means of controlling large infestations.

• Prescribed fire can reduce large infestations and be used in conjunction with other management efforts. For information on prescribed fire, please visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website(dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/questions.html).

• Always monitor the infestation for several years after treatment, performing follow-up treatments if necessary.

Next month we will explore the interesting connection between Japanese barberry, ticks and Lyme disease.