Second City comedy revue takes on holiday traditions

Chicago's premier comedy troupe will present an evening of all-new sketches and improvisational skits at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sheldon Theatre.

"It's definitely not like any other holiday show you'll see this season," Sheldon officials promised.

As Second City publicity points out, "With the holiday season comes those time-honored traditions of setting up a 6-foot fire hazard in the living room, placing your kids on the lap of an elderly alcoholic at the local mall and gaining a solid 12 pounds from stress and seasonal lattes."

Holiday themes are addressed in songs, sketches and classic favorites made famous by Second City legends including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell. The company described the show as a "riotous send-up of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and everything in between."

There will be adult/mature content as the actors reveal the truth about the holidays, spokesmen said: "Once the kids are in bed, you crack open a bottle of scotch, put together a bike and hide it under a tree."

This year, they suggested, "let The Second City throw ice water all over the warm fuzzy holiday B.S. with hilarious sketches about your favorite holiday traditions." The show pulls no punches, "so your overbearing in-laws better watch out," they warned.

"Improv is all about seeing things fresh, by living in the moment rather than trying to control it," one Milwaukee reviewer wrote.

"If the holidays leave you feeling dazed, confused and a bit like Grinch, this show could be just what you need — reminding us, as Second City reliably does — that life can be a blast when we're not following robotic directions telling us what to think and where to go next," he added.

Part of the holiday show's premise is that it's impossible not to be dazed and confused during a season when we long to recapture the magical innocence of childhood, but realize we never again will see the world as we did back then.

The Second City has been producing cutting-edge satirical revues that are fresh, fast and funny for 55 years.

It all began on a snowy night in December of 1959 when a trio founded the theater as a place where scenes and stories were created improvisationally. The self-mocking name of the company was inspired by a 1952 newspaper article about Chicago.

The show has been a launching pad for comedians, actors, directors and other show business professionals. Among the notable alumni are Alan Arkin and Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi and John Candy, Bonnie Hunt, Bill Murray, Joan Rivers, Martin Short and many others.

Half a century ago, company spokesmen said, "No one could have guessed that this small cabaret theater would become the most influential and prolific comedy theater in the world."

The Second City has grown well beyond a single stage to become a diversified entertainment company. There are training centers in Chicago, Toronto and Los Angeles, where thousands of students learn improv techniques every week. In addition, The Second City has four touring companies that bring revues all over North America and abroad. Other initiatives involve the corporate sector, television, film and digital media.

Tickets to "Holidazed and Confused" are $18 to $38. For reservations call 651-388-8700 or go online to www.sheldontheatre.org.