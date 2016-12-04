Looking back: Sheriff bags deer in unexpected way

A second ice storm hit one month after the now legendary Halloween ice storm ravaged the area. The "Thanksgiving storm" recoated trees and power lines with a new layer of thick ice. At the peak of the storm, NSP had more than 1,000 customers without power. Crews had more repair work to do after this storm than they did in October.

50 years ago, 1966

The old brown shirt-blue jeans and work shoes uniform at the Red Wing Training School is headed out and being replaced. The new clothes have already been implemented in two of the five cottages at the school. The clothing features each student's name and each student has his choice of two shirts, warm jacket and dress shoes. The clothing is designed to make the students seem like any other American boy.

The Men of Song quartet has been rated as the finest concert quartet ever assembled. At the opening concert of Red Wing's 1966-67 community concert series, the audience learned why. There was much praise to be heard from the concert-goers after the performance, citing strong singing and a variety of numbers. About 600 people attended the concert.

A Red Wing fireman injured on duty more than a year ago has undergone further surgery for the injury, according to the Board of Fire Commissioners. The surgery was to correct a broken ankle suffered while fighting a grass fire in October 1965 and it will take several months for recuperation. The board called for a temporary replacement and he was assigned in December. The fire chief reported 11 fire calls in November with total losses at $250.

100 years ago, 1916

An unknown man, approximately 50 years of age, met death after falling through a trestle on the railway tracks. The body was discovered by the crew of a morning passenger train; the man's neck had broken. According to earlier witnesses, the man was a wanderer, walking from place to place. It is believed that he started to walk the bridge in darkness and fell off.

Sheriff John A. Anderson is unlike other sportsmen. He did not venture northward to procure a trophy. Instead he remained in Red Wing tending to his duties, yet he still secured a fine deer. Armed with a writ of attachment instead of a rifle, they seized the deer, which was killed by Walter Glardon near Warroad. This was to satisfy a judgment secured in court several months ago on an unpaid dental bill. The sheriff plans to sell the deer at market and give the funds to pay the bill. Glardon plans to fight this case in court on the grounds of illegal seizure.

The City Cemetery Board of Trustees met to grant the request of the Red Wing Fire Department for providing care of the resting places of deceased firemen. The matter had been before the board for six years. The board authorized an investment of $500 of the care with bills amounting to $55 were allowed.

Compiled using news articles and Goodhue County History Center records.