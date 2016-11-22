Looking back: Mother Nature stretches her winter muscles

Mother Nature is delaying highway construction. The combination of heavier than usual fall rains and an unseasonably early winter blizzard have had a devastating effect on area highway construction projects. Although each of the roads will be open for winter, much work will have to be postponed until spring. Many of the projects will remain as gravel until the spring when they will be paved.

50 years ago, 1966

The Chamber of Commerce released a letter backing a new park in Burnside. The letter, which was authorized by chamber directors, says the proposed park would be highly beneficial to the greater Red Wing area. The Burnside park committee sought to raise $7,000 from local resources with a matching in funds from the state and $14,000 from federal funding. The bulk of the funds is destined for purchase of 43 acres of land owned by the Red Wing Industrial Development Corporation. The first 22 acres were purchased from Goodhue County for $1.

The teacher turnover rate in Red Wing public schools is higher than the state median, but below several area schools according to a study by the Minnesota Education Association. The study shows that 15.1 percent of teachers leave the district as compared to the state median of 12.6 percent. Nearby Lake City has the lowest turnover rate of only 3.4 percent of teachers leaving.

A Red Wing police officer submitted his resignation and claimed his decision was prompted by a pay dispute. The officer of over five-and-a-half years will be leaving to work in a food store. The City Council's rescinding of a $15 per month police pay raise definitely had an effect on the officer's decision he said. His resignation is the first indication that the settle dispute remains bubbling.

100 years ago, 1916

A special train running at record speed and carrying cargo worth millions paused in Red Wing for a few minutes. The train, heading for Milwaukee, stopped at the water tower with men armed with rifles guarding both sides. The train was guarded with the utmost secrecy but causes much excited interest. The train believed to be carrying millions in gold bullion was under orders to reach Chicago from Seattle in 72 hours. The contents of the train will end up in New York.

As predicted by the weatherman, winter fastened its grip here. Following a light snow storm, the temperature dropped to 16 degrees above zero. The fireplace proved the most popular place for Red Wing residents. Fuel dealers were kept busy with orders for wood and coal, some were fairly swamped with deliveries. Most of the wild game birds have left too, sportsman say the hunting season is over.

Compiled using news articles and Goodhue County History Center records.