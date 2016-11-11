Red Wing musician releases 'Sacred Moments'

Growing up in the northwoods of Minnesota gave Topliff an appreciation for the seasons as it afforded him the opportunity to experience them through all of his senses. "When I would come home from school in late spring and early fall, I would often take my acoustic guitar out into the woods and lean against a tree, or sit on a rock, and play as the birds would sing overhead," said Topliff.

"During these times, I would appreciate the change in seasons. This CD incorporates my appreciation for the four seasons in Minnesota along with the seasons of change that come in life."

"As I approach 50 years old, I naturally start to think about how much time I have left, and how we all tend to ignore the fact that we only have a finite time here on earth to do what it is that we are called to do," he said.

He also said that the working title for the new CD was, "Seasons of Life," as he was inspired by one of his favorite bible verses: "To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven." Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.

This is a lovely collection of new songs with the music, titles and instruments truly capturing the essence of the seasons!

Here are the titles of the songs:

• First Light

• Sunshine And Rain

• In The Garden

• Seasons Change

• Summer Days

• Lupines On The Hill

• Pine Cone Trail

• The Mighty Oak

• Falling Leaves

• Sun On Snow

• Balsam And Fir

• Moonlit Night

"Seasons Change" will be released Friday, Nov. 25, and you can hear some of the new songs when Topliff performs at Central Park in Red Wing at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, for the First Annual Yuletide Festival. You can contact Neal directly to purchase the new CD or they will be available at the Hospital Gift Shop and Simple Abundance.