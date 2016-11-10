Estate Planning Clinic extended for low-income seniors

The next clinic is noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Pier 55 in Red Wing. The clinic will offer free simple estate planning documents including a will, health care directive and power of attorney drafted by volunteer law clerks, paralegals and attorneys. Each document is then reviewed and approved by an experienced estate planning attorney, signed and notarized on site.

The clinic is free but attendees must call to be screened and schedule an appointment. Call 888-575-2954.