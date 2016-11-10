Estate Planning Clinic extended for low-income seniors
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services is expanding the Estate Planning Clinic. The program is funded from the UCare Foundation and offers free estate planning documents for low-income seniors throughout the service area.
The next clinic is noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Pier 55 in Red Wing. The clinic will offer free simple estate planning documents including a will, health care directive and power of attorney drafted by volunteer law clerks, paralegals and attorneys. Each document is then reviewed and approved by an experienced estate planning attorney, signed and notarized on site.
The clinic is free but attendees must call to be screened and schedule an appointment. Call 888-575-2954.