Church briefs

Brunch planned at St. James Hotel

The River Valley Christian Women's Connection will hold its monthly brunch at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the St. James Hotel's Laurentine Room.

Reservations and cancellations are essential by noon Nov. 11. Email rwrvcwc@yahoo.com or call Barb at 651-212-6503.

The River Valley Christian Women's Connection is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

Lutefisk and meatballs are on the menu

First Lutheran Church of Red Wing will serve its annual all-you-care-to-eat lutefisk and meatball supper 3-7 p.m. Nov. 10. The meal will include mashed potatoes and gravy, rutabaga, rommegrot, coleslaw, corn, cranberries, lefse and desserts.

Tickets are $17 in advance and $18 at the door. Children ages 5 to 10 pay $8.

For more information, call 651-388-9311.

Quilters hold fundraiser sale

The Mary Martha Quilters of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 320 West Ave., will present crafts for sale and hand-crafted quilts by silent auction 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Admission is free. Beverages and treats are available for a small donation.

All proceeds benefit the outreach ministry of the Mary Martha Quilters.

Bake sale and bazaar

Christ Episcopal Church will hold is annual sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12,at the church. Featuring 1-pound bags of fresh pecans, the bazaar also has bakery and craft items for sale..

Eat at a Community Meal

The Community Meal/Sunday Supper will be served three times this month. All meals are at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The schedule for people helping serve is First Presbyterian Church members Nov. 13, First United Methodist Church Nov. 20, and Red Wing Girl Scouts Nov. 27. This free meal is open to all.

Bonhoeffer group to meet

The Bonhoeffer Society of Red Wing, a monthly discussion group open to all, will devote its Nov. 12 meeting to a discussion of the basic documents that have shaped American history, character and ideals. They'll look at the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, Lincoln's "Gettysburg Address," as well as a number of minor works.

The Bonhoeffer Society began four-and-a-half years ago devoted to the writings of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German pastor and theologian who was executed for his participation in a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. Participants are now beginning to explore ways in which Bonhoeffer and his experiences can throw light on our own time.

People meet on the second Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. until noon, followed by light lunch, at First Covenant Church.

Do handwork to help others

People who knit or crochet are invited to help make prayer shawls. They are blessed in prayer and made available to those who need healing and encouragement.

Groups will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1845 Bohmbach Drive and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at English Lutheran Church, Ellsworth.

First Lutheran's Quilting Group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the Old Fellowship Hall.

Faith in Action seeks drivers

Faith in Action is looking for volunteers to drive individuals to various appointments. If you are interested in exploring this opportunity, call 651-327-2400. The office is located at 1407 W. Fourth St.

Share events taking place

Area churches are welcome to contribute items to the briefs, which run every weekend on the Religion page.

The Republican Eagle prefers to have people submit items via email to fyi@republican-eagle.com, including a phone number in case there are questions. The deadline is noon Wednesday.