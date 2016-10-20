Excitement grows for new St. Crispin Living Community

"The wonderful thing is that everything is going to be connected," said Debby Bradley, St. Crispin Living Community chaplain.

The building will be arranged into four "neighborhoods" — two on each floor — each with 16 private rooms and a common gathering area, Bradley said. The design will make it easier for residents to associate by allowing them to go "right down the hall to see those people that they care about."

St. Crispin Living Community currently includes independent and assisted living apartments at the Villa on Pioneer Road and nursing and rehabilitation care at the Care Center located a couple miles away on College Avenue. The new building will bring the services together on a single campus.

The $12 million project is the result of years of planning and revisions, as well as legislation carried by state Rep. Tim Kelly to grant an exception to a statewide moratorium on new nursing facilities.

The building will occupy the former St. Brigid's site across from Minnesota State College Southeast. It is expected to be completed in late-2017.

Here's what others had to say about the new St. Crispin Living Community:

•Sarah Jennings, culinary supervisor

"I'm excited because we'll all be one in the culinary. Right now we have two separate culinaries ... This way it won't be so much running around."

•Ginny Lee, resident

"I'm excited because there will be single rooms. We'll have our own bathrooms instead of running down the hall to another bathroom."

•Julie Polglase, wellness director

"I am excited about moving to the neighborhood model. ... Now we're looking at smaller groupings where people will really work together as a team to make their home what they want it to be."

•Peg Edel, resident

"I wish it was this November we were moving in instead of next November."

St. Crispin Living Community is part of Benedictine Health System, a nonprofit health system headquartered in Duluth. The Catholic-based organization operates senior care communities around the Midwest.