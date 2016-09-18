Church briefs: St. John's marks 150 years

The final 150th anniversary service will be celebrated on Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Frontenac on Oct. 9. Service will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a catered lunch. The guest preacher will be Rev. Mark Schroeder, President of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. Guest organist at the service will be Charles Hoeft of Kansas City, Mo., a son of the congregation.

The joint choir of St. John's & Immanuel Lutheran Church of West Florence will sing as well as children from both congregations. Memorabilia and historical pictures will be displayed. If you plan to attend and would enjoy the catered lunch from Delila's in Zumbro Falls, call Pastor Steve Kurtzahn at 651-345-2757 to reserve a spot or for more information. The cost for a meal will be $8 per adult and $4 for children 10 and under. Reservations need to be made by Sept. 25.

Eat at a Community Meal

First United Methodist Church members will both cook and serve the Community Meal/Sunday Supper this weekend. The meals will start 5 p.m. at the church.

As always, the free meal is open to all.

Fall festival coming to St. Pius V

St. Pius V Catholic Church will serve a chicken dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, as part of the Cannon Falls parish's annual fall festival. Mashed potatoes, sweet corn, salad and homemade pie also are on the menu.

Auctions and a raffle, children's games, bingo, a country store and more are planned.

Mass will start at 10 a.m., with the festival to follow.

Unitarians forming Red Wing group

The Unitarian Universalist Society is forming a new community in Red Wing. Unitarian Universalists (www.uua.org/) have a 200-year-old history of working in front of and behind the scenes in making America and the world more humane and beautiful.

Come to the Hobgoblin Barn at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, for coffee, tea and conversation and 10 a.m. for the service. The Rev. Ted Tollefson will present "Re-creation and Renewal: How to Begin Again at Any Age."

After this inaugural service, people may help Gary and Eve Stone harvest Hobgoblin's grapes.

Library books can be delivered

In cooperation with the Red Wing Public Library, Faith in Action volunteers are matched with individuals unable to get to the library. The volunteers will pick out books, deliver to an individual and then return them through the Book House Call program. Timing is arranged with the receivers and the volunteers. For information, call 651-327-2400.

Take the Road to Recovery

Faith in Action offers the Road to Recovery program. This is the only out-of-town transportation service provided by Faith in Action in Red Wing and is for individuals receiving radiation treatments for cancer.

The office coordinates with family, church, and public health in assuring the patient has adequate transportation from Red Wing to treatment at Minneapolis or Rochester. For information, call 651-327-2400.

Share events taking place

Area churches are welcome to contribute items to the briefs, which run every weekend on the Religion page.

The Republican Eagle prefers to have people submit items via email to fyi@republican-eagle.com, including a phone number in case there are questions. The deadline is noon Wednesday.