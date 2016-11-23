Editor’s note: This letter originally appeared in the Sept. 24 & 25 edition. We published it again because the Readers’ Board has awarded the writer the Golden Quill.

To the Editor:

The men and women of our police forces go to work every day uncertain of what terrible thing they might be called to do. What Goodhue County Sheriff's Investigator Bryan Reich was called to do in early September was to look into the death of my son by suicide, which had occurred several days before his body was discovered. Reich's task that day must have been painful.

The chaplain who had come to my house to tell me my son had been found said that he had seen hundreds of dead bodies during his time on the Minneapolis police force. Many of those people, I imagine, had wanted to injure him.

How can police officers do such work for years and remain whole? How can they be compassionate, a condition that demands that they themselves be vulnerable?

Since my son had been missing for a week, I was distraught and exhausted. I had made scores, if not hundreds, of official and personal phone calls. Investigator Reich quietly told me his findings and answered my questions. He listened attentively to the long story I had to tell him. He was patient as he spoke again and again with me and my friend. He comforted me.

When I went to Red Wing a week later to do the painful duty I insisted upon, removing my son's personal belongings from the car in which he died, Reich showed up on a Saturday. He escorted me to the car that he had opened earlier to air and waited with me while I worked. Then he held me up until I had regained my senses.

I am 80 years old. I had endured more than I thought I could bear. This kind and generous policeman sustained me.

When readers hear the current slurs and slanders against America's heroic law officers, I hope that they will remember Investigator Bryan Reich. My own heart is full of thanks.

Jane Resh Thomas

Minneapolis