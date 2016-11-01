LETTER: Haley has problem-solving abilities

As business owners in Red Wing, my wife and I are proud to support Barb Haley for Minnesota House of Representatives.

In 1975, we started our restaurant, Liberty Pizza, in Red Wing. As entrepreneurs, we did not imagine that our dream would grow to the large business, located in a historic downtown building, that is Liberty's Restaurant and Lounge today. Over the years, we employed many high school and college students in our business, training them to work and interact with people. Parents of these employees often thanked us for instilling a work ethic in their children.

That kind of work ethic, that we value and taught to our children and employees, is something that Barb Haley demonstrates in her personal life and community volunteer work.

The daughter of our decades-long friends and former Red Wing teachers John and Jan May, Barb has the strong character, moral values, and work ethic that we need in government today. She so impressed us with her work for the children, touring them through local companies and encouraging them to pursue careers in business, science, technology and manufacturing. Like Barb Haley, we believe that children are the ones who will be running our world, and we need to give them a focus so they can work toward their future.

The Liberty Pizza restaurant we started decades ago has changed and so have our business concerns. We now face drastic cost increases in employee health care plans, which make it difficult to attract good employees, offer health insurance, pay good wages and still make a living for our family. We are grateful that Barb Haley is focused on these issues and ready to take her problem-solving abilities to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Join us in Voting for Barb Haley on Nov. 8.

Lee & Dorothy Noreen

Red Wing