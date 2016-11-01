LETTER: Haley would serve with honor

To the Editor:

Our family has known Barb Haley, daughter of John and Jan May, for over 25 years. Barb was educated in the Red Wing school system, graduated from the University of St. Thomas and went on to a 15-year career as a business leader.

She also has extensive experience in the health care field. Barb has seen the rising costs of health care and the negative effects this has had on young families and the elderly.

As a young, energetic and experienced business woman, who has proven her ability and willingness to get things done, we know she would represent the Red Wing area and the district with honor and integrity.

Elaine M. Popp

Red Wing