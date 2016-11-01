LETTER: Schmit is the real deal

I was fortunate enough to represent our area in the Minnesota Senate for almost 20 years, and during that time I came to know a thing or two about Minnesota politics. And I know this; your state senator, Matt Schmit, is the real deal. He is thoughtful, honest and he truly cares about people.

After our state went through two state government shutdowns in a two-year period, Matt stepped up in 2012. He campaigned with a positive message to balance the state budget, invest in education and get Minnesota back on track. Simply put, he has delivered on all of his promises and has proven himself to be a tireless, effective advocate for rural Minnesota.

Matt has been recognized as Legislator of Distinction three years in a row for his efforts to bring rural internet access to our homes and businesses and for his willingness to stand up to partisan politics, wherever they may be.

It is terribly distressing to see Matt’s opponent make so many baseless claims.

To set the record straight: when Mr. Goggin makes the claim that he will legislatively stop the Zip Rail from occurring, he is not telling the truth. Federal pre-emption laws limit what states can do to regulate railroads, and stopping the Zip Rail through legislation is one of those limits. This is common knowledge among legislators and transportation officials, yet Mr. Goggin, who has been corrected numerous times, continues to spew that he will stop this project.

Meanwhile, Senator Schmit has taken a different approach to protect his constituents: promote structured, transparent and accountable public engagement to expose any and all weaknesses in the private rail plan. Matt’s approach can and will work, Goggin’s has zero chance.

As we near election, let’s rally around Senator Matt Schmit and send him back to St. Paul so he can continue to fight for us.

Steve Murphy

St. Paul