LETTER: We trust Haley to represent us

We are going to vote for Barb Haley for state representative. Here's why:

Barb is an energetic person who will represent us, because she is very knowledgeable of the matters concerning us, is committed to work for and will represent us in dealing with all the issues of our concern.

Barb is a positive person who knows how to negotiate and deal with others and is committed to solving the health insurance concern and other concerns of everyone and is the person we trust and respect to work on our behalf.

Won't you join us and vote for Barb.

Jack and LuAnn Olson

Red Wing