LETTER: Haley helps youths flourish

I am writing about my personal support of Barb Haley for Minnesota State House of Representatives. I first met her when I was a Red Wing High School student. After her son, Joe, expressed interest, Barb started the Winger Tech robotics team. She coordinated the team's logistics, fundraising and even arranged tours of local manufacturing plants for our future careers.

From there, Barb became the project director of Red Wing WORKS, promoting STEM careers by connecting local manufacturing companies, Red Wing High School, and Minnesota State College Southeast.

Most importantly, Barb mobilized a few high schoolers to achieve our own success during and beyond the program. This base enabled me to get a job researching and building robots at the University of Minnesota-Morris, while I am working toward a mechanical engineering and business dual degree.

Barb has been extremely helpful, generous and thoughtful throughout the duration of our robotics program. This dedication to our community's students and families has personally impacted me. It has also made me proud to vote for her in my first election. She was the only Republican candidate that I voted for across my absentee ballot. I am confident in her ability to work with others with differing opinions, which to me is more important than any party affiliation.

I have seen Barb Haley personally solve problems at every scale, and I hope for that to continue in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Bennet Carson

Morris, Minn.