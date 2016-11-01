LETTER: Brown embraces, enhances this special place

I write to support Evan Brown for Red Wing City Council Wards 3-4 in the upcoming election. Evan is a good neighbor and friend, but more importantly he has the knowledge and character to be an excellent leader for our city.

Evan has worked in the tech industry for years and understands what is necessary to bring those types of well paying jobs to Red Wing. He also used his technical expertise in his volunteer service in the fiber optic task force to work on bringing high speed cable to Red Wing. Jobs in the future will require a modern infrastructure and Evan will work to ensure Red Wing is attractive to future employers.

Evan also understands that Red Wing is a special place, a historic river town filled with natural beauty and architectural significance. He has the rare ability to appreciate both the old and the new, the natural and the human-made. He demonstrated his dedication to preserving Red Wing's beauty by his efforts in preserving the riverfront and his work on the Sustainability Commission.

Perhaps most significantly, Evan thinks not just about the immediate issues concerning Red Wing, but also about the issues that will come up years from now. During a recent conversation, we were discussing the city budget and he was pointing out a budgetary issue not for the next year, but for 20 years in the future. Red Wing will need that kind of visionary leadership if it wishes to continue to prosper.

In this cynical political time, Evan is a breath of fresh air, an honest, thoughtful leader who will work hard for all Red Wingers. I urge residents of the Third and Fourth Wards to vote for him in November.

Christopher Schrader

Red Wing