Over the more than four decades as a news reporter and editor, I’ve learned a few things about the Minnesota Legislature. I’ve been fortunate to interview, and at times debate, individual lawmakers and leadership in the House and Senate (both majority and minority), governors, etc. It’s taught me that we for sure don’t need to send another professional politician to St. Paul. There are enough of them there, and many have the single-minded priority of keeping their jobs.

Barb Haley is running for the House from Red Wing. She offers a fresh face and new ideas with a family-focused emphasis on representing ordinary folks who want good schools, lower taxes, improved roads and job growth that is fueled by an economy not regulated to death by government. Barb has 15 years of success in top positions in the telecommunications industry and a long record of community volunteerism.

She has a mother’s knack for watching the dollar and has all the traits and commitment of a truly independent political outsider. She has the energy, enthusiasm and smarts to be a standout legislator.

Her opponent also is an accomplished woman. The great difference is that Barb’s opponent is being professionally supported by special interests which have the return of Minnesota to single-party rule as their number one goal.

Gov. Mark Dayton and leaders of the DFL party are agonizing about health insurance costs and premium increases of 50 percent and more. Barb Haley’s five years of volunteering as a leader of a very successful local health care system gives her the experience to bring this critical problem under control.