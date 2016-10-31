LETTER: Put Bayley in the House

I endorse Lisa Bayley for the Minnesota House of Representatives. Ms. Bayley has served as the Red Wing City Council liaison representative to the Red Wing Library Board, of which I am a member. I have had the opportunity to witness her keen interest support of library matters, both large and small. She has never failed to find answers to questions asked of her concerning council/library matters and to diligently listen and research areas of concern. She has helped to direct library goals and patron interests as I have seen her do with her council and occupational duties.

Please vote on Nov. 8 and give Bayley the opportunity to bring to the Legislature the same dedication she does to the city of Red Wing.

Don Regelman

Red Wing