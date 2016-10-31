LETTER: Check the facts before voting

As an Independent Red Wing voter, I am glad to see this year’s electoral process near the finish line since it has been so mean-spirited. But before it ends, I encourage all voters to conduct their own fact-checks regarding candidates and existing policies.

Unfortunately, shadow organizations have poured millions of dollars into often erroneous campaign literature. So it becomes your responsibility, as a participant living in our democracy, to discern the truth for yourself. If something you hear or read seems odd; then, don’t believe it until you check it out with other several sources — and not just sources you like. Additionally, if you wonder where money is coming from to support candidates, a good place to start your research, among others, is OpenSecrets.org.

So voters beware! Check facts before you cast your ballot on or before Nov. 8 — as the ol’ saying goes — better safe, comfortable with your vote than sorry.

Joan Halgren

Red Wing