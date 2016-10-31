Letter: Brown believes in citizen input

On Nov. 8 citizens of Wards 3 & 4 have the opportunity to elect a well prepared council member to the City Council.

Evan Brown has been active in local politics and policy for the past decade. He has been active in the preservation of the riverfront and sustainable efforts throughout the city and county. Evan has served on the Red Wing Charter Commission for eight years and the Fiber Optics Task Force. He currently serves as the chair of the Sustainability Commission.

Evan has a strong belief in citizen involvement and he has demonstrated that and encouraged it in others. He will advocate for transparency in our local government decision making process to assure citizens that government is accessible and open.

We need a council that will look to the future by listening and bringing ideas forward from the citizens.

Evan believes that we can capitalize on our strengths to make Red Wing more sustainable to grow economically, environmentally and socially.

Join me in voting for Evan Brown for Red Wing City Council, Wards 3 & 4.

Linda Thielbar

Red Wing