LETTER: Gettings offers us what community says it needs

I met Adam in 2012 and I have been impressed and inspired by him ever since. Adam's background of starting businesses and investing in entrepreneurs is remarkable. Adam's vision for the future of Red Wing includes an emphasis on economic development and supporting small businesses.

These are interesting times for Red Wing as the Port Authority and the city council consider big changes to the structure of the Port Authority. We need leadership and someone who will ask deep questions and champion the needs of all businesses during this time. Adam is well suited to do this.

I've overheard many times at local meetings that people wish we had some new perspectives and ideas, and that we need to encourage "young people" to be a part of the process. Well, Adam brings all of those ideals together. He'll bring new insights, experiences and new approaches to our community's challenges.

His creativity and innovation in business — having founded two Silicon Valley based start-ups will be a welcome addition to the city council. As a seasoned world traveler, Adam also brings ideas not just from other parts of the country, but also the world.

I've found Adam to be kind, generous, patient and focused on solving problems, not just complaining about them. He has given many hours of volunteer time working with Red Wing Ignite to support and encourage local business owners. He has tirelessly door knocked to make sure he's shaken the hand of everyone in Ward 2.

Adam's blend of business knowledge and his dedication to the community make him an excellent candidate for city council. Now is the time to elect someone that understands that economic development is vital to our community, and will work to support the businesses that currently call Red Wing home, and to attract new businesses and entrepreneurs to expand our tax base.

Megan Tsui

Red Wing