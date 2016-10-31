The new river walk that connects Levee Park to Bay Point Park is not only beautiful, but it is also literally a dream come true.

Eleven years ago, citizens of the Red Wing community participated in planning sessions designed to visualize the future of Red Wing’s riverfront. Participants saw the riverfront as an area to be enjoyed by all. Developers with little or no market history had other ideas, and a long and contentious battled ensued. Ultimately, the community prevailed and today we see the result of citizen participation on every step of the river walk.

Evan Brown played a significant role in crafting the Riverfront Redevelopment plan and helped guide the property into a conservation easement to ensure that all future generations would be able to freely enjoy its beauty and recreational value. On our walks we see children who weren’t yet born 11 years ago now rollerblading, biking and running on the trail.

Evan’s tireless research efforts and his community-centric voice helped to enhance Red Wing for the better and started him on a long-term path of service to the community. In the last 11 years, Evan has served on the Red Wing Charter Commission, the Fiber Optic Task Force, and the Sustainability Commission. Having served in the capacity of both member and chairperson, Evan’s primary question concerning any issue is, “How will this affect the community?”

Whether he’s meeting with and encouraging at-risk youth to pursue education or supporting citizen-based climate change action, Evan gives both his time and his heart. His loyalty to community makes it easy to support his run for City Council and to encourage Wards 3 & 4 to cast a vote for him. Walking the path that was once a dream and taking in the view of Ole Miss is concrete proof that all of Red Wing would be lucky to have Evan on the team.