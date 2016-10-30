LETTER: Haley provides the right leadership for District 21A

We believe we have an outstanding candidate running for the Legislature in House District 21A. We are supporting Barb Haley because her concern with health care, education and her leadership roles in the community echo our hope for Red Wing and Wabasha County.

As chair of the Fairview Red Wing Health Care Services, she was instrumental in the successful transfer to Mayo Clinic Health System and provided leadership in Every Hand Joined. She has focused on the workforce and the creation of jobs in our area. Her role in the creation of the robotics program at Red Wing High School was very forward thinking and a gift to high school students.

She has promised to work "across the aisle" to ensure that legislation will be passed that benefits not only our district but all residents of Minnesota.

We feel Barb Haley is uniquely qualified to assume a leadership role in the Legislature, and we wholeheartedly support her for House District 21A.

Red Wing