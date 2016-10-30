LETTER: The thought of a Trump presidency is frightening

As a 16-year-old junior at Tower View Alternative High School, I don’t have to worry about voting, but I do worry about who will win. Although neither of the two major candidates particularly appeals to me, I know that one of them will be our next president.

I fear a Trump victory for several reasons.

First, Donald Trump is racist. He called Mexican immigrants “rapists” who “only bring crime and drugs” to the United States. He has called for a ban on all Muslims coming to the United States. He has referred to a Native American senator as “Pocahontas” and his pitch to black voters asks “What the hell do you have to lose?”Our country has a high percentage of people who aren’t white; all would be greatly impacted if Trump becomes president.

Second, Trump wants to increase military spending “to boost troop levels and the number of ships and aircraft,” even though we have one of the most powerful military forces in the world. Why spend more on fancy weapons if he isn’t aiming to start a new war?

Third, Trump wants to build a wall on the Mexican-American border. He insists Mexico will pay for it, while Mexico’s president insists they won’t. If Trump takes office and insists Mexico pays for this wall, conflict will arise, likely starting a war (which may tie into why Trump wants to increase military spending).

Four, Trump views women as objects, criticizing them for their looks and regularly making sexist remarks. He said no one would vote for his formal female rival “because of her face.” He wants to punish women for having abortions. He jokes about dating his own daughter. He speaks as a sexual predator speaks. As a young woman, I am particularly fearful of a Trump presidency for this reason alone.

Hillary Clinton may change her opinions often and delete files, but it’s better to have a woman who has faults but good intentions for our country than a racist, sexist, disgusting billionaire who knows nothing about struggle as our president.

Sydney Poole

Red Wing