LETTER: A vote for Seifert is a vote for veterans

I support anyone's right to voice their opinion, regardless of how extreme or out of mainstream community opinion it may be. However, I do not think that being out of step with your community is a qualification or recommendation to hold public office.

Voters in county commissioner District 5 have a choice. Commissioner Ted Seifert has done good work for the community. He has held down taxes, promoted private jobs and has been diligent and faithful to the best interest of the citizens. His approach to county issues is always for balanced and sustainable solutions.

Ted's opponent, who has never served in the military, has said in a public forum that he is most proud of his active protest of the wars. For several years he went to John Rich Park most every Friday to carry a protest sign to end the war. While American soldiers were separated from their families and in harm's way half way around the world, he was protesting their mission and undercutting their morale by using the very First Amendment rights the soldiers were fighting to guarantee.

The veteran-sponsored candidate forum held Sept. 26 was not even important enough to him to appear in person before the assembled Vets and families.

If elected, I question if someone who objects to our military veteran's service would be adequately motivated to represent our veterans and their families. Would he be concerned to ensure our service men and women receive the benefits they have earned?

Electing a war protester trivializes the sacrifice of those who honorably served to protect our nation's freedom and rights. There is a place in our society for people who hold extreme opinions, but that place is not on elected boards where public policy is set according to the thoughts and opinions of the majority of the community.

Commissioner Seifert is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. Please join me in supporting Commissioner Seifert for re-election Nov. 8.

Terrance Nelson

Red Wing