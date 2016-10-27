LETTER: Goggin’s values mirror ours

Nov. 8 will soon be here and we will need to choose our Minnesota state senator. I have chosen Mike Goggin to represent me as state senator in St. Paul next January. I have had discussions with Goggin and I am satisfied that my views on a number of issues that are important to me are the same as his views.

I believe Mr. Goggin’s voice will be a helpful voice when it comes to fixing the health insurance crisis caused by Obamacare and MNsure. I think there are many people in Minnesota who cannot live with the premium increases they are facing. I am also satisfied that Mike Goggin will be a prudent steward of our tax dollars.

There are a number of other reasons that I want Mike Goggin to represent me come January, but listing them all would make this letter too long. I hope you will join me in voting for Mike Goggin and better state government when you go to the polls Nov. 8. Mr. Goggin is running for the seat in District 21.

Norman J. Sampson

Red Wing