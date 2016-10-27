LETTER: Don’t give Schmit a pass on raises

Did you give yourself s 35 percent pay increase this year? I am sure most Minnesotans didn’t — that is unless you are Sen. Matt Schmit. It is hard to fathom how a public servant would vote himself a nearly $11,000 annual salary increase. Most families are tightening their belts and doing with less. We work hard to pay his wages and he in turn does what for us?

Schmit is crafty enough to camouflage self-interest by voting to place an amendment question on this year’s ballot. The question will ask you if you would rather have a group of bureaucrats setting the wages for elected officials.

If voters are fooled by this, and the amendment passes, he will get that 35 percent raise from the taxpayers while hiding behind the bureaucrats. When he gets pay increase he can declare he is not responsible for the decision This is “having someone else do your dirty work.”

How about having legislators get the same raise their constituents get?

Jeff Hommedahl

Cannon Falls