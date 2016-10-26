LETTER: Becker asks for Ward 2 vote

My name is John Becker and I am a candidate for Red Wing City Council Ward 2.

This is who I am:

•Valerie and I have been married for 38 years. We've raised three sons and we are now blessed with five grandchildren.

• I have been a local business owner since 2002 (Red Wing Framing & Fine Art Printing).

• I am active in the community, including leadership roles with Red Wing Downtown Main Street, The Friends of the Sheldon Theatre and the Red Wing Innovation Incubator.

I am a candidate because I enjoy contributing to my community and I want to help guide the city forward.

From a governing standpoint, I have two areas of particular interest:

1. Healthy and welcoming neighborhoods

A community is as healthy as the sum of the neighborhoods. Red Wing has a long history of volunteerism, and this can be encouraged at the neighborhood level with block captains, block parties and “adopt-a-neighbor” programs.

I believe that “a high tide raises all boats” and that it is especially important for a community to help those who cannot help themselves.

2. Economic development

Red Wing needs an economic vision.

The Minnesota economy has grown 70 percent since 2000 and Red Wing has been almost flat. It isn't practical to continue to assume we can 'import' prosperity.

Red Wing is rich in cultural and natural assets. This is essential in creating an environment that is “entrepreneur friendly” and we can grow our economy from within.

Red Wing already has what other communities wish they had.

Please consider me for your vote and contact me with any questions or concerns.

John Becker

Red Wing