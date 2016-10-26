LETTER: Haley understands insurance crisis

Regarding the Oct. 15 RE titled "Daudt talks health 'crisis' at local roundtable." I would like to offer several explanations.

I did not cancel my Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan, they canceled me. For the past nine years, I have held an individually purchased BCBS of Minnesota insurance policy for my children and me. My husband and I purchase health care insurance from different companies. Before we married, he selected health care coverage, terms, and premiums as a retired, single man.

Over 100,000 Minnesotans covered by individually purchased health care plans (like mine) were recently notified of cancellation after 2016. Health insurance companies have announced significant decreases in the number of individual policies they will offer during the upcoming enrollment period. Not only are the monthly cost increases prohibitive, but less than half of us will be able to find a policy to purchase.

Last week's health care forum included the self-employed, benefits administrators, financial professionals, farmers and entrepeneurs, as well large and small business owners. In addition to individual health care plan cancellations, many other concerns were raised: hospital billing charges to Medicare verses insurance companies, the uninsured, penalty fees for not having health insurance, regional premium differences, employee health plans, MNsure, and wages verses benefits in hiring practices.

I am thankful that my choice for Minnesota State House of Representatives, Barb Haley, is attentive to this broad range of health care concerns.