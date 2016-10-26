I am a champion for all children. I have learned about the challenges of serving the needs of gifted children with two of my own boys.

I respect the accomplishments of those who have mental and physical challenges. My father suffered a major stroke at the age of 25. He had lasting mental and physical damage but raised five children, farmed and ran his own business.

I continue to learn about the effects of poverty on families and especially on children in and out of the classroom. My own father-in-law grew up in extreme poverty and left school after the eighth grade. He worked hard to take care of his family.

But now we know that 70 percent of our graduates need some kind of further education or training after high school to meet the demands of Minnesota's economic engine. We must keep all of our students engaged in learning for their own future and ours.

I believe in learning of all kinds. My husband served in the nuclear Navy. I earned a college degree. We should be helping students find the right fit for themselves.

I have shared some of my family history because my family has many different stories that are just like your family's stories. I stand for all children because that's the mission of public education.

Please vote for me so I can keep looking out for our kids on the Red Wing School Board.

Heidi Jones

Red Wing