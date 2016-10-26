LETTER: Bluff Color Fest, keep running
To the Editor:
I congratulate Ryan Lystad D.C.and the Friends of the Bluffs on the success of the Bluff Color Fest trail run last Saturday. I spoke to many people who had travelled from out of town to participate in the race, and we were all impressed by the course and the professional manner in which the race was put together.
I have no doubt that this race will become a yearly event in Red Wing, and that it will help showcase Red Wing as a destination for people of all ages seeking challenging outdoor recreation.Beth SawyerRed Wing