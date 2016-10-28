LETTER: Dowse is a leader

I first met Sean Dowse when he came to interview for the position of executive director of the Sheldon Theatre. Much to the benefit of the Sheldon and Red Wing, Sean accepted the position and managed the Sheldon for over 25 years, making it a regional attraction.

At the same time, Sean became involved in affairs throughout the community and state. He has worked to make sure our community is strong, that our downtown and local businesses are vital resources and that we keep our eyes open for future opportunities.

His is the kind of leadership Red Wing needs and deserves. I encourage you to vote for Sean Dowse for mayor of Red Wing.

Joanell Dyrstad

Red Wing